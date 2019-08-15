Experts Advise Checking Bank Transactions Amid Hy-Vee Data Breach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hy-Vee is continuing their investigation after the discovery of a breach with their payment processing at their fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

The investigation is not looking into their point of sale systems used in their grocery, drug, and convenience stores. Hy-Vee officials say they believe that they have stopped the unauthorized activity but business watchdogs say to still check your transactions and accounts for any suspicious activity.

“We encourage you to get one of your free credit reports, you can do that through freecreditreport.com and every four months you should request a new credit report,” said Jessie Schmidt, the Director of the South Dakota Better Business Bureau.

Hy-Vee officials say if you notice any unauthorized activity to immediately contact your credit card company.