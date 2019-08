Fire Crews Extinguish House Fire in Southern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in southern Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Fire crews were dispatched to 4900 South Jasmine Trail at around 1:20 p.m. Arriving crews were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes.

Authorities say no occupants were found in the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.