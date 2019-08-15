Funeral Scheduled in Sioux Falls for Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Lyon County, Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy who died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash while on duty.

The funeral for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs will be held in Sioux Falls on Monday, August 19, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m.

Deputy Schreurs was a 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She passed away on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

A memorial has been set up in front of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids. People are invited to stop and leave a memento in her honor.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Sheriff’s Deputy has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

They say Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, a 24-year veteran, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. Schreurs sustained incapacitating injuries in the accident and was flown by air ambulance to Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Schreurs’ family is asking for privacy at this time. A memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Schreurs at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s thankful for the support they’ve have received from the surrounding law enforcement agencies and community.