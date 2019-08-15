Impact of Running on Mental Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With summer ending, it’s easy to get into a little mental funk.

One way to help pull yourself out happens to be exercise, and in particular, running.

Running, and higher intensity workouts, release endorphins. Those endorphins can improve your mood, and overall mental well being, according to experts with Avera.

Not only can running help with periodic ‘funks,’ it can also help those medically diagnosed with milder forms of depression.

KDLT News went to the Avera Sports Institute to talk how exercise, and running, can help combat depression, anxiety, and improve your mental health.