Mooney Hopes to Make NBA in Memphis

Mooney Hopes to Make NBA in Memphis

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD….Matt Mooney wants kids to keep it simple.

“The main thing is don’t work on all those crazy moves and stuff like that. In my redshirt year at South Dakota with Coach Hansen I worked on simple things. Just spot up shooting, shooting off one dribble, shooting off the move, working on my ball handling.” Mooney says.

Which served him well during a magical run to the national championship game last year at Texas Tech following his graduate transfer.

“That run we had was a lot of fun. It reminds me of, you know obviously it’s a bigger stage, but the rivalry here between South Dakota and South Dakota State. Just my adrenaline was going.” Matt says.

Despite his success in the Big 12, the Coyote teammates he left were never far from his mind.

“They went through a lot. A coaching change, had some injuries and lost some close games. It’s going to make them better for this year, but I watched every game I could. Those guys are my brothers.” Mooney says.

The only thing on his mind now is a professional career. Mooney will sign with the Memphis Grizzlies and attempt to make their roster out of training camp. If that doesn’t happen he’ll likely join their G-League affiliate.

“You got to make quicker decisions and you got to be able to really shoot the ball. The NBA three is deeper. But you got to bring it every day. For a guy like me, if I have a bad day, you know, they’re going to think okay this guy can’t play in the NBA and that’s it. My shot is over with.” Matt says.

Wherever he goes South Dakota will always be close to his heart and, just like when Matt played in Vermillion, it’s pretty easy for him….

“I think they (USD) are going to have a heck of a year this year. They should be the team to beat in the Summit so I’m really excited for them. I’m excited to watch them.” Mooney says.

…to show it.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.