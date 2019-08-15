Suspect Identified in Hours-long Philadelphia Standoff

Police remain on the scene after a gunman was apprehended following a standoff Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. A gunman who opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding several officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, is in police custody, authorities said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A law enforcement official has identified the suspected gunman who wounded six police officers in Philadelphia during an hourslong standoff.

The official says the suspect is 36-year-old Maurice Hill, who has a criminal history that included firearms charges. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

During the standoff, the gunman told the police commissioner who was trying to negotiate his surrender that he had an extensive criminal record.

Hill surrendered early Thursday when police used tear gas, hours after gunfire erupted when officers tried to serve a narcotics warrant.

The six officers who were wounded were treated and released from hospitals.

– By Michael Balsamo