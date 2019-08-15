The Banquet’s 30th Annual Project SOS Helping Children in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Replacing food isn’t the only way to help out The Banquet this week, you can also volunteer for Project S.O.S. It’s an initiative where people donate backpacks and school supplies to the banquet for kids.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids and their families can go to Whittier Middle School and pick up a backpack. This year is the 30th anniversary and people at The Banquet are proud of how the project has grown. The first year 80 backpacks were donated and this year they’re filling more than 6 thousand.

Gloria Houle, a volunteer at both The Banquet and Project S.O.S. says “Saturday, I say to people, is my favorite volunteer day of the year because of the kids coming to get their backpacks. They’re so excited.”

Plenty of people are already volunteering for project S.O.S, but they could always use more. Tomorrow, volunteers are needed to fill the backpacks at The Banquet. On Saturday, they’re needed to help give the backpacks away at the middle school.