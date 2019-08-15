The Perfect Fit: Local Company Gets National Recognition
SIOUX FALLS, SD— A South Dakota shoe company is being praised for taking a step the right direction.
“Fit My Feet” is one of 13 South Dakota companies to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies.
The company uses shoe experts to evaluate their customers feet right on the sales floor and to give them their perfect fit.
“What separates us from any other shoe store is we have practitioners on staff,” said Nick Kolterman, “Fit My Feet” owner. “We sell shoes, anybody can go anywhere and buy a pair of shoes, but they don’t get us. That’s our claim to fame and part of our success in making this list.”
Other local companies that made the list include:
- Beautique of Brandon
- Prairie Tickets of Sioux Falls
- OmegaQuant of Sioux Falls
- MarketBeat of Sioux Falls
- Fit My Feet Orthotic Lab & Shoes of Sioux Falls
- Weisser Distributing of Tea
- Sioux Falls Tower Specialists of Sioux Falls
- Expansion Capital Group of Sioux Falls
- SBS CyberSecurity of Madison
- Vance Thompson Vision of Sioux Falls