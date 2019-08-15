Thunderbirds in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Air Force Thunderbirds flew into the South Dakota Air National Guard base Thursday afternoon. The crew is here for the Sioux Falls Airshow. They will be performing here for the first time since 2003. The Thunderbirds fly F-16’s just like the ones used by the South Dakota Air National Guard. They travel all over the country and the world, performing aerobatic formation and solo flying to show what the aircrafts are capable of doing.

“The reason we go across the country is to represent those people in the air force, 660,000 airmen that are out there doing the day-to-day work and we are here to represent them and tell the world their story that they are doing day in and day out to protect this nation,” said Major Will Graeff.

The Sioux Falls Airshow is this weekend, August 17th and 18th. It’s free for anyone to get on the base.