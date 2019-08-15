Too Much Technology Gives Opportunity for Board Games to Make a Comeback

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s no secret that Americans love their digital devices. But, are some getting played out on their play stations? The owner of one Sioux Falls store says the answer is yes…

Amanda Wermers loves board games.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I was always the one who was like dragging a game to the table,” Wermers says.

She loves them so much, she decided to make a career out of it. Her store GameChest is a place to buy, sell, and rent board games. After so many years on cell phones, people are needing face-to-face interaction.

“You can’t always have the same connections as you can when you’re face-to-face with someone, and so I think that has really changed how people interact, and I think that board games has allowed them to kind of come back together after so many years facing their phones or computers,” Wermers adds.

A study by Deloitte, one of the biggest accounting organizations in the US, says the average American uses their cell phone more than ever before… around 52 times a day. Because of this, some people are getting burnt out on technology. Wermer has been able to take advantage of the situation.

She says there is, “A continual growth in the board game industry.”

Her business is doing well and, “At this time we’re looking to potentially outgrow our second space in two years.”

Wermer says even she didn’t see the success coming.

A, “Tiny game store, and it ended up being way more than that.”

She’s showing that fun doesn’t need to revolve around the internet.

GameChest is currently located in the Jones building downtown. Wermer says she plans on finding a larger space.