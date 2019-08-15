Winner/Colome and Alexandria Roll to Quarterfinal Wins in Mitchell

Winner/Colome and Alexandria Roll to Quarterfinal Wins in Mitchell

MITCHELL, SD… The State Amateur Baseball Tournament continued Thursday night in Mitchell with Class “B” quarterfinals and both Winner/Colome and Alexandria advanced with big wins. Dillon Lambley had 5 RBI’s for the Pheasants in an 11-1 win over Plankinton. Derek Graesser had 9 strikeouts on the mound for the winners.

The 2nd game was also shortened to 7 innings as Alexandria beat Milbank 13-2. Brady Nolz had 11 K’s and Cole Wenande 4 hits/5 RBI’s in the win for Alex.