Winner/Colome and Alexandria Roll to Quarterfinal Wins in Mitchell
MITCHELL, SD… The State Amateur Baseball Tournament continued Thursday night in Mitchell with Class “B” quarterfinals and both Winner/Colome and Alexandria advanced with big wins. Dillon Lambley had 5 RBI’s for the Pheasants in an 11-1 win over Plankinton. Derek Graesser had 9 strikeouts on the mound for the winners.
The 2nd game was also shortened to 7 innings as Alexandria beat Milbank 13-2. Brady Nolz had 11 K’s and Cole Wenande 4 hits/5 RBI’s in the win for Alex.