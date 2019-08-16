After Nearly Becoming Teammates Overseas Former Rivals Mooney & Daum Chase Pro Dreams

USD Alum Staying Stateside, SDSU Alum Going Abroad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s probably hard for the hardcore Jackrabbit and Coyote fans to imagine this-former rivals Matt Mooney and Mike Daum very nearly became professional teammates.

As we showed you last night, Mooney is in town this week holding a hoops camp. He and Daum have been talking more with each other as they’ve each pursued their professional dreams, and the two had a chance to play on the same team in Spain’s top professional league.

While the former Jackrabbit chose that route, Mooney opted to stay in the states. He’ll be signing with Memphis and attempt to make their roster out of training camp, and if not try to make it up through the G-League.