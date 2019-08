Authorities: 2 Arrested, 2 Wanted for Kidnapping, Assault

Ronald Lee Webb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are searching for two people in connection with a kidnapping and assault.

38-year-old Ronald Lee Webb and 35-year-old Christopher Allen Yahola both have arrest warrants out. Police say the incident happened in the area of South West Avenue and West Sioux Street and involved a 38-year-old man.

56-year-old James Hanna and 38-year-old Robert Fitzler were also arrested in connection with the incident.