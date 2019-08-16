Board of Ethics Meet to Discuss “Triple Check The Charter” Petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls city council member Theresa Stehly spoke to the city’s board of ethics this morning. She asked for an advisory opinion on her right to participate in the “Triple Check the Charter” petition.

“Triple Check the Charter” wants to remove the mayor from city council, do away with the mayor’s tie-breaking vote, and require a super majority vote to pass bonding issues. Stehly says these are ways for citizens to have a stronger government. She wants to go out and get signatures for the petition herself. But, the board of ethics says if she does that, some may question it.

“I have every right to promote this. I have a right to recruit people to get signatures, which I will be doing to inject that king of energy to it. I’m just, I need to refrain from actively getting, gathering signatures myself,” says Stehly.

The petition requires more than 52-hundred valid signatures before a special election can be set up.