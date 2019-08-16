Canaries Blow Another Late Lead & Fall In Fargo

Birds Waste 7-Run Lead In 11-10 Loss

FARGO, N.D. — Friday evening in Fargo was yet another example of why a once promising Sioux Falls Canaries season is now almost certain to become the franchise’s ninth straight losing season.

Despite building a 9-2 lead the Canaries pitching staff and bullpen couldn’t hold the RedHawks at bay, giving up a decisive four-run 8th inning to fall 11-10. The big blow came off the bat of former Canary Chris Jacobs, who hit a go-ahead three-run double during a frame in which the Canaries easily recorded the first two outs only to load the bases and see it all unravel.

Jordan Ebert went 3-4 for the Canaries with a pair of run score. Graham Low hit his fourth homerun and Burt Reynolds hit his tenth.

Jacobs haunted his former club by going 3-5 with his 17th homerun of the season, two runs scored and five driven in.

The four game series continues tomorrow night at 7:02 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.