Citizen Hero Awards Given to Leif Ericson Employees for Saving Co-Worker’s Life

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Last Friday, seven staff members at Camp Leif Ericson saved a co-workers life and today, they received quite the recognition.

Staff members were saying goodbye during their last day of summer when Chris Dieters suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Her co-workers sprung into action-performing CPR and using AED. Their quick thinking saved Dieters’ life.

For their actions, they earned a Citizen Hero Award from the Sioux Falls Fire Department and lots of hugs from Dieters. Fire officials train camp employees for situations like this at the beginning of summer.

“All I can remember is we had a training right before camp. One of the firefighters came out, he had told us, ‘just get on the compressions, get on the compressions,’ he says no matter what happens, just stay on the compression,” said camp employee Don Schmidt.

Chris has about six weeks of therapy ahead of her. She’s expected to make a full recovery.