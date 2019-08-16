DTSF Winds Down Summer With 7th Annual ‘Riverfest’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summer may be winding down, but the parties aren’t.

For the 7th year, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is hosting ‘Riverfest.’ The late-summer staple celebrates not only local food, music, and businesses, but the Big Sioux River as well.

This year, 11 food vendors and 11 display vendors will line the banks of the Big Sioux, according to DTSF’s website.

6 musicians will play their best material on the two stages comes Saturday.

Along with food and music, canoe rides will also be available.

Everything wraps up with a firework show.

KDLT News met up with a few folks from downtown to get an idea of what the weekend holds.