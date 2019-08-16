Faster Than the Speed of Sound: Lockheed Martin Brings Their Flight Simulator to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Lockheed Martin claims the F-35 Lighting II is the best fighter jet in the world and their cock-pit demonstrator is a way to prove it.

“We want to just help the public understand the capabilities of the newest platform that is being flown not only by the United State Air Force but the United States Marine Corps and Navy,” said Mike Love, Lockheed Martin F-35 instructor pilot.

The entire experience takes about 10 minutes.

Within that time frame, you can go from flying sideways to taking out bad guys with a push of a button.

Some of the fifth-generation fighter features are fully fused sensor information and advanced electronic warfare.

The jet also has stealth technology, but it isn’t what you think.

“No, stealth technology does not make you invisible. This isn’t like ‘Star-Trek.’ This isn’t make the cling-on vesicle disappear. You’re really talking about the ability to reduce your radar signature,” said Love.

The training to fly an $89 million jet like this, in real-life, is less than the time it would take for you to get your bachelors degree.

“Most of the pilots stepping into the platform will go through one formal year of flight training in basic aircrafts, and then they’ll transition into a short fighter transition program of just month or two, then they’re ready to fly the F-35,” said Love.

Maybe one day we can all take to the skies.

Lockheed Martin says the jet can travel faster than 1,200 mph, which is six times faster than a Ferrari at top speed.