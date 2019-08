FUTBOL FRIDAY! Washington & Roosevelt Boys, Brandon Valley Girls Win Soccer Openers

2019-2020 Prep Sports Season Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. — Next week the high school football season kicks off.

This week the 2019-20 prep sports season begins with futbol.

Click on the video viewer to see soccer highlights from the Washington boys’ 5-0 win over Harrisburg, Roosevelt boys’ 6-1 win over Brookings, and Brandon Valley girls’ 2-0 win over defending state champion Pierre!