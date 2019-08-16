“GreenPal” App Could Be the Uber of Lawn Services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As labor day approaches, you may see people around the Sioux Empire prepare their lawns for family barbecues. There is a new app in town that may make this task a whole lot easier.

Creators of the app “GreenPal” call it the “Uber” of lawn work. The app connects lawn professionals to people who need their services. Users will fill out information on the app, and vendors in the area will send quotes. People can then choose which company to work with.

GreenPal is available in 35 states and more than 150 cities. One of the most recent cities added… is Sioux Falls.

I “had heard about Uber and Lyft and Airbnb and all those tech companies, and knew that hey, you know, someone was gonna summon a stranger to take them across town, at some point, they would do the same with lawn care,” says GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero.

Greenpal doesn’t just help with lawn care. Once the snow flies, the app can be used to find snow removal services.