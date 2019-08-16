Jacks Stacked At Running Back

SDSU Will Lean On Stable Of RB's As New Quarterback Developes

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Five years after graduating all-time leading rusher Zach Zenner, South Dakota State is poised to have it’s best rushing attack since his departure behind a deep and talented group of backs.

The feature back is sophomore Pierre Strong, who ran for nearly 1200 yards and 11 touchdowns despite not becoming the starter until the 8th game of the season. The lightning speed of Strong is countered by the thunder of bruising senior Mikey Daniel who ran for 630 yards and 10 touchdowns. They’ll also have a healthy CJ Wilson who was on pace for a big freshman season until injuries sidelined him and allowed Strong to shine.

With the depth in the backfield, there’s no denying they’ll be the focus of the SDSU attack especially as they break in a new quarterback.

SDSU opens the season August 29th at Minnesota.