Local Salon Hosting Free Haircuts for Back to School Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 5 Star Cutz N Salon is hosting their fourth annual free haircut day for kids going back to school.

Rudy M. Navarette’s Tex-Mex Restaurant will also be providing a free-will taco bar with all proceeds going to Feeding South Dakota.

Rudy and Tyrone Wilson join us in the studio to tell us what all the buzz is about.