Minnehaha Co. Emergency Management Taking Police Reserve Applications

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Minnehaha County Emergency Management is taking applications for reserve police officers.

The volunteer position helps with Sioux Falls Police, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Highway Patrol. That can include going on patrols or working large events like JazzFest and the Sioux Empire Fair.

Applicants must 21 years old by next May, have a valid drivers license and be in good health. They will also need to pass a background check and take a written psychological exam.

The training process to become a reserve officer is roughly 155 hours over five and a half months. To apply, print off an application at minnehahacounty.org, then drop it off at the Office of Emergency Management.

Applications will be accepted through September 16.