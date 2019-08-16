One Teen Killed, Three Seriously Injured in Crash Near Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. – One person died and three others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Parkston.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of families.

A Ford Ranger was northbound on 409th Avenue. The female driver swerved to miss a mud hole in the road and lost control. The vehicle went into the ditch, rolled several times and caught fire.

The driver, 15, died at the scene. The three passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were thrown from the vehicle. All received life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old male was transported to the Parkston hospital. The two other passengers, a 15-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male, were eventually flown to Sioux Falls hospitals.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. This is only preliminary information at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.