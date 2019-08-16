Passenger Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-90 in northeast Sioux Falls Thursday.

Authorities say all three vehicles were eastbound on I-90 when a 2012 Ford F250 pickup pulling a camper was stopped for backed up traffic due to construction. A 2004 Kia Sedona was behind the Ford pickup and was also stopped.

Authorities say a 2004 Grand Prix struck the Kia causing the Kia to go through the median, across the westbound lanes, and into a ditch. The Grand Prix continued westbound, striking the Ford pickup.

The 67-year-old Kia driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and the 64-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old driver of the Grand Prix suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say charges are pending against him.

The driver of the Ford pickup received no injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.