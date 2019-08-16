Scoreboard Friday, August 16th
Scores for Friday, August 16, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 16TH, 2019
MLB
Twins 4, Texas 3
American Association
Fargo/Moorhead 11, Canaries 10
Boys’ Soccer
Washington 5, Harrisburg 0
Roosevelt 6, Brookings 1
Spearfish 4, Huron 2
Vermillion 2, James Valley Christian 1
Yankton 1, Lincoln 1
Brandon Valley 1, Pierre 0
Girls’ Soccer
Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0
Garretson 1, Vermillion 1
Spearfish 4, Huron 0
Mitchell 4, Sturgis 0
Roosevelt 2, Brookings 0
Harrisburg 5, Washinton 0
Yankton 4, Lincoln 1
Tea 6, Dakota Valley 0
Amateur Baseball
State A Tournament @ Mitchell
Yankton 3, SF Brewers 0 (*Yankton Clinches Spot In Sunday Championship)
Renner 12, Brookings 2 (*Brookings Eliminated)
SF Squirrels 6, Sturgis 5 (*Sturgis Eliminated)
State B Tournament Quarterfinals @ Mitchell
Garretson 15, Clark 0
Canova 7, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0