Scoreboard Friday, August 16th

Scores for Friday, August 16, 2019
Zach Borg,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 16TH, 2019
MLB
Twins 4, Texas 3

American Association
Fargo/Moorhead 11, Canaries 10

Boys’ Soccer
Washington 5, Harrisburg 0

Roosevelt 6, Brookings 1

Spearfish 4, Huron 2

Vermillion 2, James Valley Christian 1

Yankton 1, Lincoln 1

Brandon Valley 1, Pierre 0

Girls’ Soccer
Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0

Garretson 1, Vermillion 1

Spearfish 4, Huron 0

Mitchell 4, Sturgis 0

Roosevelt 2, Brookings 0

Harrisburg 5, Washinton 0

Yankton 4, Lincoln 1

Tea 6, Dakota Valley 0

Amateur Baseball
State A Tournament @ Mitchell
Yankton 3, SF Brewers 0 (*Yankton Clinches Spot In Sunday Championship)

Renner 12, Brookings 2 (*Brookings Eliminated)

SF Squirrels 6, Sturgis 5 (*Sturgis Eliminated)

State B Tournament Quarterfinals @ Mitchell
Garretson 15, Clark 0

Canova 7, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like