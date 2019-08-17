Confident Austin Simmons In Command Of Coyotes

Senior Enters Second Season As Starting Quarterback

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota kicks off year two with Austin Simmons under center two weeks from today when they host Montana.

He certainly had big shoes to fill this time last year replacing Walter Payton Award runner up Chris Streveler and, for the most part, Simmons up to the task. Austin threw for more than 3100 yards and 18 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while also rushing for 332 yards and five scores.

After starting every game for the Coyotes last season, and with most of his receivers back, USD expects big things from a player who should be far more comfortable in his own shoes.