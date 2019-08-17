Fargo/Moorhead Finishes Off Season Sweep Of Canaries

Sioux Falls Swept In Fargo After 14-6 Defeat

FARGO, N.D. — For the second straight day the Sioux Falls Canaries pitching faltered with a lead at Fargo/Moorhead, wasting a 4-2 lead in the sixth by giving up eight runs on their way to a 14-6 defeat and three game series sweep in Fargo.

The RedHawks finished a season sweep of the Canaries as well, winning all seven of the regular season games played between the teams. The loss is also Sioux Falls’ 50th of the season, meaning one more defeat will assure the team of their ninth straight losing season.

Alay Lago went 2-4 in defeat with two runs scored and his 12th homerun of the season.

The Canaries return to Sioux Falls tomorrow to open a series with Cleburne at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.