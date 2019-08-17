Marek Mashes Alexandria Past Winner/Colome & Into State B Amateur Title Game

Angels' Co-Manager Belts Two Homeruns To Lead Alexandria To 7-3 Win

MITCHELL, S.D. — Alexandria Angels’ co-manager Chris Marek made a wise choice in batting his catcher sixth for the Amateur State B Semifinal with Winner/Colome.

That catcher’s name?

Chris Marek.

The Angels’ skipper had a three hit day highlighted by a pair of homeruns, including the go-ahead grand slam that led Alexandria to a 7-3 victory over Winner/Colome and into their sixth state championship game appearance in the last seven years.

Marek gave Alexandria a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo shot to left field. Winner/Colome countered with a Dillon Lambley solo homerun of their own during a three-run fourth inning that saw them take a 3-1 lead.

Alexandria came off the deck in the seventh inning. Peyton Smith hit an RBI triple and was later driven in by Jordan Gau to tie the game at 3-3. With the bases loaded Marek hit a no-doubter over the left center field wall to put the Angels ahead for good.

Alexandria will face the winner of tonight’s Canova/Garretson semifinal for the state championship tomorrow at 2 PM in Mitchell.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!