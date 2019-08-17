Pittsburgh Pirates Purchase Contract Of Canaries’ Andrew Ely

Second Player From Sioux Falls To Sign With Major League Organization This Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite another loss at Fargo/Moorhead on Saturday there was good news for one member of the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Infielder Andrew Ely is returning to affiliated ball after having his contract purchased by the Pittsburgh Pirates today. Ely hit .289 with seven homeruns and 35 RBI, as well as 17 doubles and two triples in 78 games this year for Sioux Falls.

He’s the second Canary to get signed by a major league organization this year, joining Adrian Nieto who signed with the Miami Marlins in June.