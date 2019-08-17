Project: SOS Distribution Day Gives Away 5,000 Backpacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Back to school is just around the corner and the Sioux Empire is getting prepared. Many are also helping those in need get the supplies necessary for a successful school year.

The Banquet’s 30th annual Project: SOS Distribution Day took place at Whittier Middle School. The event gives backpacks and school supplies to families who cannot afford them. Families started to line up as early as 4am. Every bag given was privately donated.

The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger says a new backpack can go a long way.

“These children are going to go into the school with the same things that every other child has. It makes them have higher self-esteem, it makes that academic career go just a little bit further, and that’s our goal,” she says.

The event has seen growth. The first distribution day gave away around 100 backpacks. 5,000 were given away today.