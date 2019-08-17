Samaritan’s Feet Gives Shoes To Kids In Need Before Back To School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Marissa Corado’s kids love shoes… especially shoes with different colors. But for Corado, a new pair of shoes is a price that’s too much to bear.

That’s where Samaritan’s Feet comes in.

Their annual back to school shoe distributions give out new shoes, socks, backpacks… and even snacks. Samaritan’s Feet volunteer Tracy Johnson says having new shoes gives a needed moral boost.

“It’s a status thing for some kids, so to give them an opportunity to have brand new nice shoes that fit well, it’s a big bonus for these kids,” says Johnson.

She’s seen first hand the impact new shoes can make.

“I’ll never forget a little girl last year that got shoes that light up, and she gave us all big hugs, and just to see that smile on her face.”

Samaritan’s Feet made the event special. Kid’s even got their feet washed before getting their spiffy new kicks.

“They sat them down and washed their feet off, kind of like a spa type of thing,” says Corado.

For Corado’s family, a new pair of shoes can make a world of a difference.

“It kind of eases the stress of all the things we have to check off of the list, and our daughter had a medical disability, so it kind of really relieves that stress to get tennis shoes for them, so that way we can worry about other things that we need to get them.”

To get involved, find more information at https://www.samaritansfeet.org/