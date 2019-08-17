Sioux Falls Brewers End Renner’s Monarchy At The State A Amateur Tournament

Brewers Deny Monarchs 17th Straight Trip To Title Game With 4-2 Win

MITCHELL, S.D. — For the first time since 2002 the Renner Monarchs will not be playing for the State A Amateur Baseball Championship.

The Sioux Falls Brewers beat the Monarchs for the second time in the tournament, winning 4-2 on Saturday evening in Mitchell to eliminate the Renner. Bryce Ahrendt pitched a complete game for the Brewers striking out four.

The Monarchs had eliminated the Sioux Falls Squirrels earlier in the day 4-1 before seeing their hopes for seeing a seventh straight title dashed.

Sioux Falls will face Yankton in the championship game tomorrow at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!