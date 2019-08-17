USD Alum Chris Streveler To Start In Winnipeg After Injury To Matt Nichols

Started Four Games For Winnipeg Last Year

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WINNIPEG, CANADA — As his former South Dakota Coyote team prepares to begin their second season without him, Chris Streveler is preparing to fill some big shoes in the CFL over the next couple of weeks with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg starter Matt Nichols suffered a shoulder injury in this week’s game and will be out for what likely will be an extended period of time. That means the USD alum Streveler will have to step in for the CFL’s leader in touchdown passes.

Though he’s played sparingly this year, Chris got plenty of starting experience last year when he opened the season under center following another Nichols injury. throwing just eight touchdowns to just a pair of interceptions in four

At 7-2 this season Streveler’s Blue Bombers have the best record in the league, and they’ll be counting on Chris’ experience to help keep them in contention for the Grey Cup.

Streveler will make his first start Friday at Edmonton.