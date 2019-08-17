Weather Wreaks Havoc On Canova & Garretson

Play Suspended After An Inning

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, S.D. — Mother Nature is making for a long night in Mitchell at the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament Semifinals.

Defending champion Canova and Garretson played one inning before inclement weather forced them into a delay. After more than two hours the teams appear poised to resume play at nearly 11 PM.

Click on the video viewer for early highlights. The game is scheduled to resume at 11:15 PM. We will update when it goes final.

The winner is scheduled to play Alexandria for the championship tomorrow at 3 PM.