Cimpl Hopes Youthful Dakota Wesleyan Keeps It Simple In 2019

Tigers Looking To Bounce Back After 2-9 Season

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



As the state amateur baseball tournament concludes the eyes of Mitchell start to turn toward footballs season with Dakota Wesleyan looking to bounce back from a rare down year.

The Tigers open the season a week from Thursday night in Madison at Dakota State looking to end a three game losing streak against their arch rivals. Last year’s 27-18 loss to the Trojans at Joe Quintal Field was the first of six in a winless home season on the way to a 2-9 campaign, the program’s first losing year in nearly a decade.

Though they’ll have several explosive skill players like Luke Loudenburg and Spencer Neugebauer back, the Tigers will be pretty young at every other spot. That doesn’t bother head coach Ross Cimpl as much as you might think since he doesn’t want his team to be intimidated by their tough GPAC schedule or memories of last season.