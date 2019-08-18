Funeral for Lyon County Deputy Set for Monday in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the Lyon County deputy that died last Tuesday. According to Anderson Funeral Home, a mass will be held Monday, August 19th for Stephanie Schreurs. Schreurs was 60 years old from Larchwood, Iowa. The service will start at 10 A.M. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. It will be followed with a burial in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Iowa. Schreurs passed away on August 13th at Avera Mckennan hospital in Sioux Falls. The deputy died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident while on duty in Lyon County. For additional information, click here to see more details posted by the Lyon County Iowa Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.