Heavenly Pitching Propels Alexandria Angels To State B Championship Over Garretson

Alexandria Wins Fourth Amateur Title Since 2013 With 2-0 Victory

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, S.D. — After a year away, championship Sunday at the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament was once again heavenly for the Alexandria Angels.

Tyson Gau pitched a complete game shutout, striking out eight and allowing just five hits to lead the Angels to a 2-0 victory over Garretson on Sunday afternoon. After being upset in the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament, the Angels claimed their fourth title since 2013, with runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2015.

Derek Fischer was brilliant for the Blue Jays in a losing effort, also going all nine innings while striking out seven.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!