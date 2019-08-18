Jackrabbit Alums Zenner & Wieneke Find Endzone In Seperate Leagues

Former SDSU Teammates With Solid Saturday In NFL & CFL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A couple of former South Dakota State Jackrabbit football teammates had good nights in a pair of professional football leagues.

Zach Zenner caught a five yard touchdown pass and ran three times for 17 yards in the Detroit Lions preseason loss at Houston.

Meanwhile in the Canadian Football League Jake Wieneke had the best day of his rookie year with Montreal, hauling in seven passes for 52 yards and a score in the Alouttes overtime win at Calgary.