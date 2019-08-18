Kids Put On 4th Annual Cop Vs. Kids Event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-In South Dakota there is a non-profit, ran entirely by kids for kids in need. It’s called Simon Says Give South Dakota. Sunday the kids held one of their annual events, Cops Vs. Kids at Burnside Bingo in Sioux Falls. The community got to hangout with cops and firefighters while playing some bingo. 14-year-old Nolan Fleming is one of the founders of Simon Says Give South Dakota. He came up with the Cops Vs. Kids event four years ago because his brother loves cops and wants to be one someday.

This event helps raise funds for their Birthday in a Bag Program, which provides kids in need in the Sioux Falls area with all of the items needed for a birthday party. Items such as cake mix, frosting, party invites and favors.

“I just thought South Dakota and Sioux Falls as a whole needed this, needed help, like kids in our area needed help because 40 percent of the children that go to school in Sioux Falls are on free or reduced lunches,” said Fleming, Kid Board President of Simon Says Give South Dakota.

So far this year, Fleming and the other children on the kids board have helped over 200 children celebrate their birthday.