Lightning Strike Sets House Roof on Fire During Severe Weather

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Crews had to put out another fire during Saturday night’s storm, this time in Sioux Falls. Last night’s storm caused some damage after lightning struck the *roof of a house. According to the Sioux Falls Fire Department, they received a call at 10:44 pm Saturday night. The home owner called to report that the lightning strike hit the roof of his house, starting a fire. Fire crews arrived to smoke and fire on the peak of the roof and into the attic. Crews were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes. Everyone was able to get out of the house safe with no injuries.The investigation is still pending.