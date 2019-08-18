Salon Offers Free Back-to-School Haircuts

The cost of going back to school can start to add up, so one man is using his talents to help ease parents back-to-school stress. While also teaching kids an important lesson.

Kids got a fresh start for when they head back to school thanks to Tyrone Wilson. This is the fourth year he gave out free back-to-school haircuts.

“Because I feel like it’s one of those things that gets overlooked. You know a simple haircut gets overlooked when everybody’s running around frantically trying to get ready for their kids to go back to school,” said Wilson.

He temporarily moved his salon, 5 Star Cutz N Salon to the parking lot of Reach Church in Sioux Falls.

“The parking lot is a whole lot bigger. Last year we ran out of space for everybody,” said Wilson.

Wilson and several other local barbers estimated they gave over 200 hundred haircuts. It was a long, busy day of cutting hair, but Wilson says it’s worth it.

“The smiles on the kids when they come up after they get done with the haircut and we show them in the mirror what they look like and they just have huge smiles from ear to ear. It’s insane and I love it. I love it so much,” said Wilson.

The kids aren’t just getting a new do, but a new perspective on life.

“It’s pretty generous,” said 5th grader, Sebastian Harrison.

Harrison was able to reflect with his mom on this experience and see what happens when someone does something good for the community.

“Thankful for it because a lot of people are running out of money towards the beginning of the school year because it’s summer and you spend most of your money during the summer because of a lot of events, so it’s great for somebody to give you something for free,” said Harrison.

Just as Wilson uses his skills to help others, he hopes when these kids grow up they’ll use their own skills to pay it forward in their own communities.

The owner of the Tex-mexican Restaurant Rudy M. Navarretes was also at the event. He was offering a free-will donation taco bar with all proceeds going to Feeding South Dakota.