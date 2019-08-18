Sioux Falls Brewers Tap Out Yankton To Win First State A Amateur Title

Brewers Win First Championship in Four Tries 10-7

MITCHELL, S.D. — The fourth time was the charm for the Sioux Falls Brewers at the State A Amateur Baseball Tournament.

The Brewers outslugged Yankton 10-7 on Sunday afternoon in Mitchell to claim the championship, their first ever in their fourth trip to the title game. TJ Miller had three hits for the Brewers and Jose Martinez drove in three.

Yankton’s Nik Davis finished an outstanding tournament a homerun and three driven in.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!