Storage Units Catch Fire in Brandon During Severe Weather

Brandon, S.D.- Just after 11 P.M. during Saturday night’s severe weather, the Brandon Fire Department received two separate calls reporting storage units on fire. The Sioux Falls Fire Department was requested for assistance shortly after the calls came in. According to Sioux Falls Fire Department, four storage units were fully engulfed in flames. The fire continued to spread to a camper two feet away. Though it’s not confirmed yet, an official said it is possible this fire was caused by a lightning strike. The crews were able to put the fire out within 45 minutes. There have been no reported injuries.