Bernhard Langer Excited to Play in Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The top player on the Champions Tour missed the inaugural Sanford International in 2018. But Berhard Langer will be in Sioux Falls in 4 weeks for this year’s event. He made a quick stop in Sioux Falls today and was very impressed with everything he saw about the tournament and about the main sponsor. “I missed the tournament last year due to scheduling reasons but I’m very excited to be here in about 4 weeks time to play in the Sanford International. It’s a thrill to be affiliated with Sanford and see all that is happening here. It’s far bigger and greater and better than I ever though it would be…”

Langer is 2nd all-time in wins on the Champions Tour behind Hale Irwin who will also be at the Sanford International as part of Saturday’s exhibition with Jack Nicklaus.