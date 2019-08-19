Birds Out-Scored by Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Two months ago, the Canaries were 27-24 and in 1st place in the division. Things have not gone well since. They scored plenty of runs Monday night to beat Cleburne. But the Railroaders scored more, winning 14-8. Starter Mark Seyler gave up 8 runs in 3 innings for the Birds who kept battling back after Chase Simpson’s 3-run HR in the first. Sioux Falls trailed just 5-4 after 2 thanks to Mitch Glasser’s 2-run double. But the lead grew to 6 before the Birds narrowed it to 9-8 after 8. However 5 more for the visitors in the top of the 9th put the game away for good. It’s the 28th loss in the last 35 games for Mike Meyer’s team after being in first place. Alay Lago had 3 hits and is now hitting .341 for the Birds who host the Railroaders again Tuesday in the series finale. Cleburne also won Sunday’s game 16-6.