I-90 Speedway Getting Back On Track

HARTFORD – Racing returned to the Sioux Falls area this year, though it’s not the season many had hoped for.

Thanks to the weather, folks with I-90 speedway near Hartford saw their grand re-opening delayed time after time. But you could say things have finally gotten back on track this summer.

KDLT photojournalist Tyler Teal brings us the sights and sounds of race night.