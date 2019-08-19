It Was a Family Affair For Jack Lundin at State Stroke Play Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Family support cannot be understated in the world of sports.

For Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin having his when he won the State Stroke Play Tournament meant everything.

Jack Lundin, State Amateur Champion: “I won it with my dad on the bag, since my grandpa is getting older and getting to the age where he cannot come out too many tournaments it meant a lot.”

Danny Sinksen, Jack’s Golf Coach: “To see those guys being with him at the state tournament, he had his dad and his grandpa out there, it was really just a cool experience…”

This was Lundin’s second SDGA tournament victory of the summer and each time he was able to lean on his elders for guidance.

Lundin says: “My dad helps me a lot with the mental game; we talk about that a lot.Then my grandpa just likes to heckle me and have a good time with me…”

With the help of his family, Lundin has transitioned to playing from what he considers is his back-yard to playing on the national stage in American Junior Golf Association Tournaments.

Sinksen says:”I think having a support system is what it’s all about, I mean he has his family right there. I think having that confidence with that support system around is what it takes in this golf world…”

It has been Lundin’s support system that has kept him level throughout all of his success.

With one year of high school left, he can focus on his most important goal.

Lundin says: “I want to win as many high school events as possible. So, I’m still going to try to work as hard as I can to achieve my goals. Try to win City, Metro, and State.”

Throughout it all, he will have his two biggest cheerleaders by his side.

In Sioux Falls, Brandon Green, KDLT Sports…