Lyon County Deputy Laid to Rest

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls S.D.- Lyon County deputy, Stephanie Schreurs, was laid to rest Monday. A funeral was held at the Sanford Pentagon where officials from surrounding counties came to give their respects. A procession of family, friends, and officers traveled through Sioux Falls to St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Alvord, Iowa for the burial. According to Anderson Funeral Home, Schreurs was 60 years old, a mother of four and grandmother of 8. She joined the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher in 1995. She would eventually become Lyon County’s first female deputy in 1997. Schreurs passed away last Tuesday, August 13th at Avera McKenan Hospital in Sioux Falls. The deputy died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident while on duty in Lyon County. She is reunited with her son and golf partner, Matthew Schreurs, who preceded her in death in 2018, as well as her parents, Joseph and Patricia Dorcey.