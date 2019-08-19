Out and About with Kali: Week of August 19

School may be back in session soon, but that doesn’t mean summer and all it has to offer, is over! Check out some of the more fun and notable events Kali Trautman of The Event Company found for you to put on the calendar this week!

Wednesday, August 21 – Oh My Cupcakes! Ten Year Birthday Party, Sioux Falls

One of the great businesses in Sioux Falls is turning 10! Celebrate with Oh My Cupcakes! on Wednesday, August 21 at their three locations. Featuring cupcake giveaways, special flavors, activities for the kiddos and so many fun memories, you won’t to miss this special birthday party!

Friday, August 23 – Beakon Centre Summer Block Party, Pomegranate Market, Sioux Falls

Join the Beakon Centre businesses for a summer block party! There will be live music, grilling by Pomegranate Market, other food and drink samples from local producers and vendors, games for the kids, and so many great specials and giveaways. Celebrate the summer season with this fun evening!

Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 – That Sounds Decent 2019, Sioux Falls, SD

A gathering of music, art, culture and community! That Sounds Decent 2019 is two nights of live music at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls. Check out the great listing of artists at the link and don’t miss this summer staple! FREE

Saturday, August 24 – 605 Made Night Market, Sioux Falls

It’s your annual chance to shop local, dine and be entertained under the stars! Sioux Falls.Business and Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage present the popular 605 Made Night Market, a free event featuring local talent. Featured that night will be local entertainment, shopping by local makers and vendors, along with delicious food from local food trucks. You won’t want to miss this special night in the 605! FREE

Saturday, August 24 – Beervana 2019, Monk’s House of Ale Repute, Sioux Falls

A day to celebrate a bunch of specialty, wacky, funky fun beers – what could be better! Join Monk’s House of Ale Repute for their Beervana event, featuring a large selection of unique craft brews. Your $45 ticket gives you free samples of any of the brews you would like. Check out the link for a peek at the list of options!